Sandra Bullock's Horror Movie With 7% On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Streaming Hit On Hulu

In a month where Netflix gave us one of its worst films yet in the Russo Brothers' slick but empty "The Electric State," and one of its best series ever in "Adolescence," Hulu has been quietly proving its worth as an alternative streaming platform. 2025's Best Picture winner, "Anora" dominated the Hulu charts upon its mid-March release, followed by Bill Burr's excellent new standup special, which similarly rose to number one in recent weeks. But this is still the streaming sphere, which means you're never far away from a truly wretched movie somehow managing to rise from the muck and attain incomprehensible success.

Enter: "Premonition" — a 2007 psychological thriller starring Sandra Bullock as a housewife whose husband may or may not be dead. Now, we've seen some real stinkers dominating streaming charts this year. For example, Prime Video had a pretty egregious February with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson's "Are You Here" hitting the charts despite a miserable 8% Rotten Tomatoes score. It followed a similarly disheartening January which saw a devastatingly generic Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon rom-com top the Prime Video rankings.

Now, though, Hulu has outdone its rival in this rather unfortunate category of abysmal chart-toppers, as "Premonition" is currently having a moment on the streamer's rankings, and just when the company was doing so well.