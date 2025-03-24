Sandra Bullock's Horror Movie With 7% On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Streaming Hit On Hulu
In a month where Netflix gave us one of its worst films yet in the Russo Brothers' slick but empty "The Electric State," and one of its best series ever in "Adolescence," Hulu has been quietly proving its worth as an alternative streaming platform. 2025's Best Picture winner, "Anora" dominated the Hulu charts upon its mid-March release, followed by Bill Burr's excellent new standup special, which similarly rose to number one in recent weeks. But this is still the streaming sphere, which means you're never far away from a truly wretched movie somehow managing to rise from the muck and attain incomprehensible success.
Enter: "Premonition" — a 2007 psychological thriller starring Sandra Bullock as a housewife whose husband may or may not be dead. Now, we've seen some real stinkers dominating streaming charts this year. For example, Prime Video had a pretty egregious February with Zach Galifianakis and Owen Wilson's "Are You Here" hitting the charts despite a miserable 8% Rotten Tomatoes score. It followed a similarly disheartening January which saw a devastatingly generic Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon rom-com top the Prime Video rankings.
Now, though, Hulu has outdone its rival in this rather unfortunate category of abysmal chart-toppers, as "Premonition" is currently having a moment on the streamer's rankings, and just when the company was doing so well.
Nobody could have foreseen Premonition's Hulu success
"Premonition" actually did ok at the box office upon its original 2007 release, making $84.1 million on a $20,000 budget. Unfortunately, critics weren't having any of it. The movie was derided for a nonsensical, disorienting plot that saw Sandra Bullock's Linda Hanson jolting back and forth between timelines, one of which played out in the aftermath of her husband's death while in the other he was absolutely fine. Helmed by German director Mennan Yapo, the film tried to make the most of this non-chronological timeline, presumably in an attempt to do what Christopher Nolan did with his confusing but brilliant "Memento" seven years prior. Unfortunately, it fell short of that particularly high mark, resulting in a movie that left almost every single critics upset with Linda's attempts to save her husband from his impending doom — or rather his former doom. It's all a bit confusing, and ends with some sort of heavy promotion of religious belief as a salve for marital impropriety. The film also features a full-on coffin flop, which for those who haven't seen the funniest "I Think You Should Leave" sketch might actually be a reason to watch "Premonition."
Not that Hulu subscribers need one. The movie just made an appearance on the streamer's charts, raising the same question many critics had after viewing "Premonition:" What in God's name is going on? According to streaming viewership tracker FlixPatrol, "Premonition" hit number seven on Hulu's United States charts on March 24, 2025 after being added to the service on March 15. It seems this is a case of subscribers merely seeing a new movie in the "Newly Added" category and giving it a go, which is the only explanation that makes sense given the film's notoriously bad critical appraisal.
Should you watch Premonition?
"Premonition" was Mennan Yapo's Hollywood directing debut, and according to his filmography, also his farewell to Hollywood. In fact, it was his farewell to directing, as his filmography lists no other projects after "Premonition," though Yapo has continued to work as a producer. Considering the critical drubbing that this movie received, it's not all that surprising to learn that Yapo didn't direct another Hollywood movie afterwards. But no films at all? How bad could it have been?
Very. An $84 million box office take isn't too bad for a film that Peter Travers' Rolling Stone review summed up thusly: "I have a premonition you won't give a damn. I sure as hell didn't." Writing for the Los Angeles Times, Kevin Crust labeled the movie, "a deadly bore from start to finish," adding, "Even more annoying is its blind-alley structure resulting in an unsatisfying mind game for the audience." Sifting through all the predictable clairvoyance puns and sneers, critics generally seemed to be unimpressed with the convoluted plot and lack of a satisfying payoff.
All of which makes it no clearer as to why this film is charting on Hulu. The only thing left to do is watch "Premonition" to see if you can figure it out, but to be absolutely clear, I am by no means recommending such a thing. Instead, Hulu also has one of the best sci-fi thrillers you're not watching, so why not give that a go instead — or rewatch Coffin Flop, which they're saying is not a show...