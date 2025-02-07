The Forgotten Owen Wilson & Zach Galifianakis Movie Getting A Second Life On Prime Video

Did you know that there's a movie out there starring Owen Wilson, Zach Galifianakis, Amy Poehler, the late Edward Hermann, "The Office's" Jenna Fischer, Peter Bogdanovich, and even Melissa Rauch from "The Big Bang Theory?" What if I told you the movie is written and directed by Matthew Weiner, a veteran of "The Sopranos" who went on to create "Mad Men?" Are you wondering why you haven't seen it before?! It's probably because that movie, 2014's "Are You Here," was a huge flop — but I'll get back to that in just a moment. First, what is "Are You Here" — which is currently proving pretty popular on Amazon Prime Video — about?

When we first meet Wilson's local weatherman Steve Dallas, he's a womanizer who barely does his job — often outsourcing the actual weather predictions to his assistant Delia Shepherd (Lauren Lapkus) before taking credit for them on air — and blows his money on expensive dates, only to get hit with bad news one day before a broadcast. When his childhood friend Ben Baker (Galifianakis) bursts into the studio to announce that his father has died and he needs Steve to drive him to the funeral; the two show up so late that they don't even make it to see the casket lowered into the ground, but despite that, Ben learns that he's the main benefactor of his father's will, inheriting a few million dollars and a farm.

If you're looking at this synopsis and feel like this movie is all over the place, that's because it is. Basically, Ben doesn't know how to run the farm, gives it to Steve, sleeps with his own stepmother Angela (Laura Ramsey), and the two make a big mess before everything ends relatively happily. So what did critics have to say about "Are You Here" when it came out?