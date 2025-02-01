Will Ferrell & Reese Witherspoon's New Romantic Comedy Is Taking Οver Prime Video

For a long time, it has seemed as though there are just no good comedy movies. Anyone who grew up in the age of Judd Apatow films in the 2000s will surely have noticed the lack of decent big-budget comedy offerings, and that's essentially because studios have all but abandoned them. While laughs still thrive in the indie arthouse world and on television, it's more than a little frustrating that some of the biggest names from the Apatow era haven't used their streaming projects to keep the laughs coming.

Will Ferrell is one example. I don't think it's a stretch to call him one of the funniest men alive, and yet the days of "Step Brothers" and "Anchorman" seem so long ago. Instead, as streaming has come to dominate the moviemaking landscape, Ferrell has been spending his time making uninspired parodies such as "Holmes & Watson" and starring in mixed-bag Christmas streaming movies like "Spirited." Arguably, the last half-decent non-documentary Ferrell effort was "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" all the way back in 2013.

Now, the "SNL" alum is back with a film that will set things right for everyone who's starved for some classic Ferrell shenanigans. Just kidding, it's "You're Cordially Invited," a Prime Video romantic comedy with Resse Witherspoon that currently has a 47% score on Rotten Tomatoes. While the film might not be a hit with critics, and certainly isn't going to satiate fans of Ferrell's earlier comedy output, it has at least proven a success with Prime Video viewers. Indeed, Amazon's subscribers have aleady sent the film to the top of the streamer's charts.