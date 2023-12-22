Studios Have Abandoned Big Comedies, But Laughs Thrive In The Indie Arthouse World Of 2023

Where have all the comedies gone? Think about that and sing it to yourself to the tune of Paula Cole's "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" We used to be a proper country, inundated with the works of filmmakers like Judd Apatow, Adam McKay, and Paul Feig, starring big name talent like Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Melissa McCarthy, and Jason Segel, just to name a few of the actors who led big studio comedies that were hitting the big screen left and right. Sadly, times have changed, and it's hard to find a successor to "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," the next "Superbad" or "Bridesmaids," or even another "Forgetting Sarah Marshall."

This year alone, you'd be hard-pressed to find movies that are just straight up comedies. Sure, "Barbie" is incredibly funny, but it's not your average straight-up comedy. "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" has a surprising amount of laughs, but that's a tentpole action fantasy that just so happens to have some hilarious material. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is a total blast, but it's another high concept comic book movie infused with comedy. Movies like these are blockbusters first and comedies second.

Then you have the likes of "Cocaine Bear" and "Renfield," which strive for laughs but struggle to balance quality jokes with the primary focus of their narrative. When movies like that are making it onto the lists of the year's best comedies, you know we're in somewhat of a drought of laughter. Basically, the only quality major, straight-up studio comedy we got this year (that wasn't a family film) was "No Hard Feelings," which was superb, but it's just not enough to scratch that itch for laughs.

However, comedies are still thriving if you know where to find them, and right now, that's in the indie arthouse world. Even though studios have abandoned big comedies with all-star casts, they're still putting out a handful of niche comedies that tickle the funny bones of film festival audiences and those willing to take a risk on promising, rising talent still carving out a name for themselves.