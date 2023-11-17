Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain Review: A Cheerfully Slapdash Sketch-Comedy Adventure

Sketch comedy is inherently hit-or-miss. When you watch any given episode of the comic staple "Saturday Night Live," it's hard to imagine a single installment over its nearly 50-year run that is wall-to-wall perfection; some sketches and running gags and characters are just stronger than others. The same can be true for movies either inspired by famous sketches or created by sketch-comedy writers and performers. The latest example is the straight-to-Peacock feature film "Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain," in which the three guys of Please Don't Destroy, best known for their sketches on recent seasons of "SNL," team up to save their friendship and locate a multi-million-dollar treasure before anyone else does. Portions of this film are clever or funny (though not often to the level of laugh-out-loud hilarious), but even clocking in at 90 minutes, it wears out its welcome.

John Higgins, Martin Herlihy, and Ben Marshall play (unsurprisingly) John, Martin, and Ben, a trio of best friends in suburbia who work for a sporting goods store run by Ben's overly officious father (Conan O'Brien). Though Ben has some baffling designs on taking over his dad's store, John wants badly to pursue other dreams in life and is equally bothered by Martin going through a religious conversion to please his girlfriend (Nichole Sakura). Soon enough, John convinces his friends to join him on a quest to find a mysterious treasure deep in Foggy Mountain, in spite of many other treasure hunters having gone missing over the years. The "that escalated quickly" style of comedy is such that their search quickly leads them to run afoul of a forest-based cult and get into various violent scrapes.

The plot, as is often the case with sketch-comedy films like "Hot Rod," is beside the point once the setup gets out of the way. Each of the three leads' subplots lends itself to some humor, whether it's in John and Ben riffing on how out-of-place Martin looks when preparing to get baptized or in the film's narrator (John Goodman, because why not) describing a childhood trauma of John's. There are (naturally) good bits here, though the slapdash nature of the film, directed by Paul Briganti, sometimes seems as much like a comic choice as a necessity of a presumably low budget. (There are more than a handful of one-liners that sound as if they were recorded during ADR sessions in post-production, while the characters spouting those lines are either off-screen or their backs are facing the camera.)