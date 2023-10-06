Dicks: The Musical's Larry Charles On Keeping A Live Performance Vibe And Those 'Sewer Boys' [Exclusive Interview]

20 days. That's a pretty brisk shoot. Was that super challenging, or was it the right pace for you?

At first, I thought it was going to be super challenging, but it wound up being the right pace. We did one song a day. So a lot of time was spent on the day on the song, but the next day there was another song, so we had to achieve every day. And fortunately, Josh, Aaron, Nathan, Megan, Megan Thee Stallion, they were all off book, they hit it every time, they hit their marks. We did a lot of the movie in two takes because I got it. I don't need to drag it out. So the 20 days wound up giving us an energy that pushed through, and that I think the audience feels also.

I'm just guessing, based on the blooper reel that was happening during the end credits, that you didn't use playback on this. Was it all live?

We shot it all live. But we did have — I mean, there's a lot of live singing in the movie, and I wanted it to be all live singing, because I wanted that kind of punk quality. It's like it's not slick. I want it to feel a little ragged like we just did this ourselves, which we did. But as we went through it, and as Marius [De Vries], the musical director, became more involved in it, he asked if it would be okay if we use playback sometimes. So there are places ... there's kind of a balance between the playback and the live singing. Hopefully it's pretty seamless.

It seemed it to me. Obviously, this is a movie where it seeks to push a few boundaries of taste every so often. Was there anything in it originally that, whether it was the producers or even yourself or anyone involved with the film, said, "Okay, well, that's too far. We can't do that?" Or were there no boundaries?

I think all the choices, and this is again one of the reasons — this is kind of like a blessed project, in a way. All the choices that we made were creative choices. We did cut some things from the play. We did add a lot, including six new songs, but the producers were on board. They really trusted me and Josh and Aaron to come up with solutions to the problems of the script. So we came up with very innovative solutions, fortunately, and they were very supportive of that.