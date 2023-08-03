Dicks: The Musical Trailer: The First Musical From A24 Sings Into Theaters This September

"Dicks: The Musical" was directed by "Borat" and "Brüno" helmer Larry Charles, who's working comfortably in his wheelhouse with this raunchy, bizarro musical. (He's also a vocal supporter of the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes and was in favor of the directors' guild going on strike, too, so good on him.) The film itself centers on "two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) [who] discover they're long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents." Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang round out the cast, joining Jackson, Sharp, and Miss Stallion.

While I can't say this trailer blows me away, I also suspect this isn't the type of film whose anarchic spirit can be readily encapsulated in a two-minute promo. "Dicks: The Musical will be making its world premiere as the opening night film of Midnight Madness during the Toronto International Film Festival, so presumably A24 is confident they've got the next potential cult low-budget musical hit on their hands here (à la "Anna and the Apocalypse," "Repo! The Genetic Opera," and so forth). I'm mostly just amused this trailer plays up the fact the film was backed by "The Greatest Showman" producer Peter Chernin — as though the families who turned out for Hugh Jackman's squeaky-clean Disneyfication of deplorable real-life con artist P.T. Barnum are going to be interested in watching A24's latest.

"Dicks: The Musical" opens in theaters on September 29, 2023.