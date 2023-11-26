Will There Be A Sequel To The Blackening? Sounds Like Another Killer's On The Loose

It appears as though another killer is on the loose, now that a sequel to "The Blackening" is officially moving forward.

In a year that's seen many a high-profile box office bomb (and not just the big-budget variety either), director Tim Story's well-received slasher comedy is a testament to the power of thriftiness. While the film only made $18.5 million at the global box office, that was more than enough to cover its $5 million budget and then some. It's also further proof that no genre is consistently thriving in the post-2020 lockdowns era quite like horror, with "The Blackening" joining "M3GAN" and "Five Nights at Freddy's" as horror flicks that successfully launched shiny new film franchises in 2023.

According to Variety, "The Blackening" writers Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins — who based their script on the short sketch of the same name by Perkins' comedy troupe 3Peat — are now in talks to develop a follow-up with returning producer E. Brian Dobbins. In an interview with the outlet, Oliver singled out the cost of the film (which only had a $3 million production budget, not accounting for the additional $2 million in expenses) as a key factor in its success.

"I keep telling the cast and other writers, there's money out there. $3 million is a lot easier to come by than $20-50 million," she said, noting that the greater creative freedom that comes with a smaller budget really allows artists to remain true to their original vision, especially Black creatives and those from other historically marginalized groups. "We don't have to necessarily wait for a studio to say 'Yes' anymore. For a Black person, that's inspiring," she added.