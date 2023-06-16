The 'Torturous' Reason The Blackening's Killer Uses A Crossbow As A Weapon [Exclusive]

"We can't all die first." That's the eye-catching tagline for "The Blackening," the new horror-comedy that's set to turn a longstanding genre trope on its head. Appropriately arriving on Juneteenth weekend, the feature film is based on the wildly popular 2018 short film of the same name from Comedy Central's 3Peat. Featuring an all-Black cast, the premise pokes fun at the classic slasher setup where the Black character is usually the one to die first.

Befitting a post-"Scream" era of horror that's decidedly more meta and self-aware, "The Blackening" features a killer who's aware of the stereotype and can't decide which of the film's characters to kill first. In a clever reference to "Clue" and the murder mystery board game it's based on, a group of friends celebrating at a remote cabin for the weekend discover a one-of-a-kind board game with a racially-charged mascot that proceeds to ask them challenging questions about their own viewpoints on Blackness. In another nod to "Clue," they all take up makeshift weapons from around the cabin to protect themselves from the killer in their midst.

The unconventional horror comedy also features a murderer who chooses an unconventional weapon to inflict the maximum amount of pain on any potential victims. Selecting a butcher knife, a machete, or even Candyman's hook seems way too cliché for a modern-day slasher, so director Tim Story ("Barbershop," "Fantastic Four") wound up going with a crossbow in the hopes of exploring more of the ideas presented in the film instead of relying solely on over-the-top kills.