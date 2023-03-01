The Blackening Trailer: The Slasher Comedy Takes Inspiration From A Racist Genre Trope

"The Blackening" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, where it earned positive early reviews, including one from IndieWire, written by /Film contributor Rafael Motamayor. As Motamayor points out, the film expands on the concept introduced in the hilarious four-and-a-half minute short from 3Peat, turning it into a true horror film in addition to a comedy.

The original short, which I can't recommend enough, features a group of Black friends in a cabin who must decide among themselves which of them is "Blackest" in order to survive a white serial killer who, in keeping with the horror trope, isn't sure who to kill first. Members of the group confess to a series of white people past-times in an attempt to save themselves, admitting to watching "Gilmore Girls" and letting their dog kiss them on the mouth, among other things. The feature film apparently adds in a bit of a backstory for the killer, as the group who gets together for a Juneteenth vacation discovers a creepy board game with a strange mascot that asks them questions about their Blackness.

Dewayne Perkins, who co-wrote and starred in the original short, returns in both capacities for the movie. He co-authored the script with "Girls Trip" writer Tracy Oliver, and "Barbershop" and "Fantastic Four" filmmaker Tim Story is on board as director. In addition to Perkins, the talented cast includes "Saturday Night Live" alum Jay Pharoah, "Insecure" star Yvonne Orji, "Coming 2 America" actor Jermaine Fowler, "Teen Wolf" actor Sinqua Walls, "American Auto" star X Mayo, "Dear White People" breakout Antoinette Robertson, "Empire" actor Grace Byers, and "Snowfall" actor Melvin Gregg.

"The Blackening" hits theaters on June 16, 2023.