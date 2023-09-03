Bottoms Goes Wide At The Box Office And Shoots For $3.7 Million Labor Day Weekend

Are Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott the Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro of queer indie cinema? That remains to be seen, but their second feature "Bottoms" definitely has the potential to be the sleeper hit of August. "Bottoms" is about PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri), two lesbian high school seniors desperate to get laid before college. So, they start a women's self-defense club, hoping to hook up with the cheerleaders who join.

Distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the film employed a staggered rollout. It opened in just 10 locations across the U.S. on August 25, 2023, taking in $516 thousand (or about $51,625 per theater), enjoying a boost from great buzz (read /Film's review here) and discounted $4 tickets on August 27, aka National Cinema Day.

A week later, it opened wide across 715 theaters, and its momentum hasn't dissipated. Though "The Equalizer 3" was the box office king of Labor Day Weekend, "Bottoms" looks to make a healthy gross too (it helps that these two films fit totally different niches). "Bottoms" took in $1.2 million on its Friday wide premiere and, from figures so far, Deadline estimates the film is on track for a $3.1 million three day take and a $3.7 million four day haul.

MGM's release strategy for "Bottoms" mirrors A24's distribution of "Everything Everywhere All At Once," which opened limited, went wide, and ultimately exploded its way into a Best Picture win. Last week, "Bottoms" scored the highest per-theater average since the pandemic began, surpassing the record set by "EEAAO" in 2022 ($50,965 across ten theaters).

Based on this first wide weekend, "Bottoms" stands a good chance of coming out on top.