Before Bottoms, Ayo Edebiri & Rachel Sennott's Short-Lived Miniseries Is Essential Viewing

Emma Seligman's "Bottoms" isn't just the funniest film of the year. I'd argue it's the funniest film to hit the big screen since The Lonely Island's "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" back in 2016. Though indebted to so many high school comedies that came before it, "Bottoms" operates on its own absurd tonal wavelength that I can't really compare to much else. Every joke hits, even on a repeat viewing, and that kind of comedic stamina is so hard to maintain, but they do it beautifully. Comedy is my favorite, which in turn makes it the genre I scrutinize most closely, and "Bottoms" wildly succeeds.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering Seligman's previous film "Shiva Baby," which also starred Rachel Sennott (who stars in and co-wrote "Bottoms" with Seligman). That film is as funny as it is anxiety-inducing. We know that partnership bears fruit and is a perfect meld of the personal and the abrasive. Just as crucial to the success of "Bottoms," though, is the on-screen chemistry Sennott has with Ayo Edebiri. You can feel the years of history between the two performers, making their repartee all the funnier and their characters' personal connection actually meaningful in this heightened cinematic world.

Edebiri, Sennott, and Seligman all met during their time at New York University and have been friends and collaborators since. In fact, "Bottoms" is not the first time Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott have played on-screen friends before. A few years ago, the duo starred in a triptych of shorts produced by Comedy Central for a miniseries called "Ayo and Rachel Are Single" that the duo co-wrote. Each of which are wonderful five-minute-long films of lunacy about modern dating and life.