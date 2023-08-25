Can The Bear's Ayo Edebiri Make A Splash At The Box Office In Acclaimed Comedy Bottoms?

It's been a tough stretch for theatrical comedy over the last couple of years, save for a couple of hit rom-coms in "The Lost City" and "Ticket to Paradise." Beyond that, comedy has largely had to fight for scraps at the box office, with even Billy Eichner's well-liked "Bros" bombing in downright disconcerting fashion. But as the fall season approaches, MGM and Orion are hoping to break through with "Bottoms," an irreverent and wildly acclaimed comedy that stars Rachel Sennott and "The Bear" breakout Ayo Edebiri.

It's difficult to find comparisons for a movie like this in terms of a wide-release theatrical comedy. Having seen the movie, I can confidently say it's wildly original and straight-up bonkers. I would look at "Bros" doing just $14.7 million worldwide as the floor in a worst-case scenario. Oddly, I would look at something like "Barbarian," which had that "you need to see this to believe it" shock value that propelled it to $45.3 million against a mere $4.5 million budget as a comparison if things go well. In my mind, the goalposts are somewhere between those two movies.

The film, which represents another collaboration between Sennott and director Emma Seligman following 2020's "Shiva Baby," premiered earlier this year at SXSW to absolutely stellar reviews. (Read /Film's review here.) As of this writing, "Bottoms" holds a pretty incredible 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is the best thing it has going for it. If audiences respond in kind, we could end up with a word-of-mouth hit.