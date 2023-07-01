The Comedy Rule Bottoms Shares With Classics Like Anchorman And Zoolander

Seligman described the characters in the film, headed up by PJ (Sennott, who also co-wrote the film) and Josie (Edebiri), as people who could be questioned for being "awkward" and "sh**ty," but notes that the two actresses make their complexities work thanks to their commitment to the parts. "I think that [it's] just as great that Rachel and Ayo both happen to be very talented actors on top of being hilarious," she said, adding, "You just believe in your characters. And I think the funniest comedies have actors that play the performances straight and buy and believe everything their characters are saying." This is a tried and true rule that informed a whole generation of comedies, especially in the aughts. Characters in "Wet Hot American Summer" or "Step Brothers" don't consider how outlandish their actions are, but instead treat every incredibly goofy scenario like it's deadly serious.

That belief helps carry the performances "when it comes to how absurd the dialogue is," Seligman noted, but "it also means that when you're having an emotional moment, you deeply care about the characters because the actors have been giving it their all the whole time. They haven't been slaying it and hamming it up." Edebiri specifically pointed to two comedic favorites that play by this rule to great effect. "You think about like 'Anchorman' or 'Zoolander,'" she observed. "Will Ferrell believes that the stakes have never been higher than this local news station. Ben Stiller is like, 'I am a male model with blue steel. My life is devastating right now.'"