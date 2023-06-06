Bottoms Trailer: Rachel Sennott And Ayo Edebiri Are Here To Fight And Fool Around With Babes

The first rule of Fight Club is that you gotta give Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri a lil' smooch. In Emma Seligman's new film "Bottoms," two misfit besties named PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri) start a women's self-defense club at their high school with the goal of using it to woo their crushes Isabel (Havana Rose Liu) and Brittany (Kaia Gerber), while also learning how to stand up for themselves in the face of the privileged, putrid jocks like Jeff (Nicholas Galitzine) and Tim (Miles Fowler) who make their lives hell. This is the second collaboration between Seligman and Sennott following the absolutely phenomenal "Shiva Baby," with the two co-writing the new coming-of-age comedy together. According to the film's official logline:

"Their bizarre plan works. The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed."

"Bottoms" made its debut at the SXSW festival, where /Film contributor Erin Brady called it "a chaotic, sapphic fever dream," which could also describe how I plan on spending at least 87 percent of my time on this planet. "Bottoms" has been one of my most anticipated releases of the year, and now that we've finally got more than just a photo and logline to go off of, it's clear that this film is going to be the talk of queer circles everywhere.