Bottoms Grosses $516k From Just 10 Locations In Small But Mighty Opening Weekend

Lesbian losers starting a high school fight club as part of a secret plot to seduce cheerleaders? It's more successful than you might think! At the box office, at least, where Emma Seligman's R-rated indie comedy "Bottoms" has grossed $516k in a limited release across just ten locations nationwide. The movie is getting a wide release on 700 screens next weekend, and if its good fortunes continue it could expand even further (especially given all the movies getting delayed these days).

"Bottoms" is captained by two rising stars: Ayo Edebiri, known for her leading role in acclaimed FX/Hulu series "The Bear"; and Rachel Sennott, who was the highlight of last year's comedy-horror "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and also starred in Seligman's feature directorial debut, "Shiva Baby." Between rave reviews (95 percent on Rotty T's!), a great trailer, and an attendance boost from National Cinema Day, it looks like "Bottoms" will overtake "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to score the highest per-theater average since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Deadline reports that current estimates have "Bottoms" at $51,625 per theater compared to the record-setting $50,131 for "Everything Everywhere...," which also kicked off with a limited release before going wide.

According to filings from Louisiana Economic Development the budget for "Bottoms" was just over $11.3 million (in Louisiana expenditure, at least, which qualifies for generous tax credits of up to 40 percent). It's a tough world out there for raunchy R-rated comedies these days, as "Strays" recently learned. But "Bottoms" has a per-theater average 20x higher than "Strays" did on its opening weekend, so this could be one of the lucky movies to break through.