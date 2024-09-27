Will & Harper Review: A Delightful Buddy Road Trip Of Transness, Flyover States, And Natty Light

"Will & Harper" is a film catering to those who likely don't know any trans people outside of those they see in the media, a way for them to see themselves as an everyman like Will Ferrell, learning more about transness and how true friendship can exist beyond the barriers of gender identity. This means people will hail this film as "brave" or "inspiring," which to those who need this "Intro to Trans Friendship 101,' it absolutely is. But for the rest of us, "Will & Harper" is most interesting in how willing the film is to show where Ferrell screws up. In their first big outing together, the duo attend an Indiana Pacers game and wind up on the jumbotron. Governor Eric Holcomb goes out of his way to introduce himself to Ferrell, who poses for pictures with him moments after being shown with Harper.

Holcomb is a well-documented anti-trans legislator, meaning Will Ferrell smiled for photos with someone who actively participates in the oppression of his best friend. Ferrell didn't mean any harm but he quickly realizes his mistake and apologizes profusely. This is not the first time he'll unintentionally bring harm to Harper's door, but the film, and Harper, don't admonish him for it, because he's genuinely trying to do right by his friend. For cis people, this movie makes them understand not only what transness looks like, but also the extent of what supporting a trans person looks like.

Accepting that someone you love is trans is not hard but truthfully letting yourself feel the heaviness of how dangerous it is for trans people to exist and knowing that the love you have for them will never be enough to keep them safe ... is an impossible feeling. Considering Will Ferrell is Will Ferrell, the general public sees him and Harper out and about and makes their voices heard online. Harper reads him aloud some of the nastiest comments people make about them, and you can watch his heart break in real-time. Harper isn't the only person transitioning in this film, because in order to be a better support system for her, Will has to transition how he sees the world and his place within it.