Jodie Comer & Austin Butler's 2024 Crime Flop Finally Finds Success On Prime Video
As streaming audiences settle in for prolonged holiday movie binge sessions, not all the films hitting streaming charts are of the festive variety. Of course, a predictable Bruce Willis actioner is taking over Prime Video's charts, but Megan Fox's decidedly non-festive sci-fi horror film "Subservience" is also dominating the Netflix top 10 at the same time.
Now, yet another non-holiday film is finding success on Prime Video. Written and directed by Jeff Nichols "The Bikeriders" is a beautiful period piece that stars Austin Butler as Benny Cross, a member of the Vandals Motorcycle Club founded in Chicago by Tom Hardy's Johnny Davis. The film also stars Jodie Comer as Benny's love interest Kathy Bauer, in a role that should have been a bigger breakout success for the British actor. Aside from giving us yet another weird Tom Hardy accent, "The Bikeriders" attempted to capture the essence of the photo book on which it's named, chronicling the Vandals as it morphs from a group of guys just hanging out to a full-on gang and charting the wider changes in American culture by proxy. That made for some decent reviews, too, with the film currently enjoying an 80% rating over on Rotten Tomatoes.
Unfortunately, the commercial performance wasn't quite as impressive, with the film making just shy of $36 million worldwide on an estimated budget of between $30 and $40 million. Thankfully, however, the Vandals have been give the chance to ride again over on Prime Video, where "The Bikeriders is finally finding some success.
The Bikeriders rides all the way to the top of the Prime Video charts
"The Bikeriders" hit Prime Video on December 10, 2024, and saw immediate success. According to FlixPatrol, a site that aggregates streaming viewership numbers, the movie debuted in the number seven spot in the United States on December 11 before climbing to number three the following day. At the time of writing, "The Bikeriders" is sitting at number two on the U.S. most-watched movies chart, suggesting the film could continue its rise and hit number one by the end of the week.
However, in order to do so, it will have to compete with Dwayne Johnson's festive effort "Red One," which wasn't quite a box office flop but certainly wasn't the theatrical hit Amazon was surely hoping for. Still, The Rock's Christmas movie is currently dominating the Prime Video charts, preventing Comer and Butler's drama from taking that top spot for now. Is there enough time for people to get sick of "Red One" and for "The Bikeriders" to usurp its spot? Time will tell, but it will be interesting to see if Jeff Nichols' crime drama can top the charts when most people are busy watching "Elf" or "Home Alone," or forgotten Queen Latifah Christmas movies, apparently.