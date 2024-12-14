Jodie Comer & Austin Butler's 2024 Crime Flop Finally Finds Success On Prime Video

As streaming audiences settle in for prolonged holiday movie binge sessions, not all the films hitting streaming charts are of the festive variety. Of course, a predictable Bruce Willis actioner is taking over Prime Video's charts, but Megan Fox's decidedly non-festive sci-fi horror film "Subservience" is also dominating the Netflix top 10 at the same time.

Now, yet another non-holiday film is finding success on Prime Video. Written and directed by Jeff Nichols "The Bikeriders" is a beautiful period piece that stars Austin Butler as Benny Cross, a member of the Vandals Motorcycle Club founded in Chicago by Tom Hardy's Johnny Davis. The film also stars Jodie Comer as Benny's love interest Kathy Bauer, in a role that should have been a bigger breakout success for the British actor. Aside from giving us yet another weird Tom Hardy accent, "The Bikeriders" attempted to capture the essence of the photo book on which it's named, chronicling the Vandals as it morphs from a group of guys just hanging out to a full-on gang and charting the wider changes in American culture by proxy. That made for some decent reviews, too, with the film currently enjoying an 80% rating over on Rotten Tomatoes.

Unfortunately, the commercial performance wasn't quite as impressive, with the film making just shy of $36 million worldwide on an estimated budget of between $30 and $40 million. Thankfully, however, the Vandals have been give the chance to ride again over on Prime Video, where "The Bikeriders is finally finding some success.