A Bruce Willis Action Classic Is Taking Over Prime Video's Top Charts

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, apparently. Not just because Thanksgiving is behind us and we're well into December, with wall-to-wall Christmas stuff lining every aisle at big-box chain stores and sale after sale encouraging people to spend big this holiday season. No, it's because people are watching "Die Hard" en masse, which is truly the best way to get into the spirit of the season, in my humble opinion. I'm apparently not alone in that.

"Die Hard" is currently sitting at number six on Amazon Prime Video's top-streamed movie charts, per FlixPatrol. It's been occupying that spot for the past couple of days, as of this writing. So, why are people streaming the 1988 Bruce Willis action classic now? Because, for a great many people, this is a Christmas movie. Case in point, Prime Video's top 10 chart also includes holiday favorites like "Jingle All the Way," "Almost Christmas," "Frosty the Snowman," and "The Holiday."

I'm not here to have the tired debate as to whether or not director John McTiernan's all-timer of an action flick is indeed a Christmas movie. I have personally argued that "Die Hard" is thematically a Christmas movie, as opposed to merely being a movie that takes place on Christmas. It's an exhausting debate that isn't really worth having anymore. What is worth acknowledging is that "Die Hard" remains one of the best movies ever made, regardless of the genre. 36 years later, people still seek it out, as they should.