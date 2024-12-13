The Queen Latifah Christmas Movie Getting A Second Life On Prime Video

'Tis the season for streaming ourselves into holiday movie oblivion, and we've already seen a bunch of festive films shoot to the top of streaming charts everywhere. Among the usual suspects such as "Elf" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," we've seen a Bruce Willis action classic predictably climb the Prime Video charts, while over on Netflix, Keira Knightley's Christmas-themed spy thriller "Black Doves" comfortably triumphed in the Top 10.

We've also seen a Christmas movie which Jack Black completely forgot about (even though he's in it) dominate the Prime Video charts, and now it looks like Black has been usurped by an opponent no less formidable than Queen Latifah. Yes, the queen herself has now taken over the Prime Video rankings with a forgotten holiday movie that's currently enjoying a nice little streaming resurgence.

"Lady Holiday" stars Latifah as department store assistant Georgia who is diagnosed with a terminal brain condition and decides to spend her last weeks going on a lavish vacation to Europe in order to make up for a life spent being overly cautious. Of course there's plenty of rom to match the com here, with LL Cool J playing Georgia's longtime crush Sean Matthews. Director Wayne Wang's Christmas movie about terminal brain illness perhaps understandably only made $43 million on a $45 million budget when it debuted in 2006, making for a less than impressive opening. But in the spirit of the festive season, every dud deserves a second chance, which is exactly what "Last Holiday" is enjoying on streaming.