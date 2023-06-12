The 16 Best I Think You Should Leave Season 3 Sketches, Ranked

One of the funniest things about any given "I Think You Should Leave" sketch is that it usually goes one of two ways: either Tim Robinson plays a weird guy in a normal world, or else it's a world full of weirdos. A lot of times, sketches on this show take a while to reveal themselves; you're never quite sure which mode you're in until — suddenly — it all becomes clear. That moment of realization can make an otherwise just-decent sketch really sing.

In "Pay It Forward," Robinson portrays a guy at a drive-thru who offers to pay for the car behind him. He has an ulterior motive, however. The second he receives his order, he speeds around the parking lot and gets back in line, planning to take advantage of his recipient's expected generosity. At the top of his lungs, spittle flying from his mouth, he orders, "55 burgers, 55 fries, 55 tacos, 55 pies, 55 Cokes ..." It goes on like that for a while. His total comes to a cool $680.00, and he pulls forward.

While Robinson gets in a dispute with the man in front of him — a guy in a pickup truck who's livid that someone would order so much — the woman behind Robinson realizes they're in a pay-it-forward situation. She slams it in reverse and amends her own order: "55 burgers, 55 fries, 55 tacos," etc. Ah, this is that kind of sketch. It's a thing of beauty.