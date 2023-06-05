Disney And Apple Tease An Immersive New Mandalorian Viewing Experience Using Vision Pro Headset

Apple is teaming up with Disney to create a wildly immersive new product called Apple Vision Pro, and judging by the first look unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference today, it might end up being pretty revolutionary. Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared on stage to introduce the sizzle reel for the headset-like virtual reality product, which Apple is calling a "spatial computer."

The sneak peek at Apple Vision Pro — which you can see for yourself about an hour and 43 minutes into the WWDC livestream — included a dreamy vision of unique, interactive viewing experiences for shows like "The Mandalorian" and "What If..." along with classic Disney cartoons and even mainstream sporting events.

Apple

The futuristic setup for "The Mandalorian" shows us the point of view of a viewer who's clicking on an episode in a typical Apple TV-like screen that's floating in midair, only to be met with a whole bundle of immersive extras. Outside the edge of the screen, we see stylish interactive graphics popping up. There are vehicle schematics, lists of key characters, planet maps, and more; it's a bit like Amazon's pop-up fact feature on steroids, mixed with the hologram-heavy vision of the future we've seen in so many movies before. It looks cool, and Apple and Disney have a lot more where that came from.