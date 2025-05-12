Chloe Fineman's Critically Acclaimed Comedy Is Rocking The Hulu Charts

If you've been wondering what happened to comedies, they're over on Hulu, apparently. Indeed, it's been a long time since Judd Apatow-style comedy blockbusters ruled the box office, and since studios seemingly abandoned the genre, the indie arthouse world has picked up some of the slack. Otherwise, we've had streaming comedies, which if you take a look at something like Kevin Hart's heist comedy "Lift," which topped Netflix in 2024, haven't exactly been carrying the torch all that well.

Now, "Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman and director Jillian Bell have provided us all with hope in the form of their new movie "Summer of 69." Bell's directorial debut is a coming-of-age teen comedy that stars Fineman as exotic dancer Santa Monica, alongside Sam Morelos ("That 90s Show") as awkward high school senior Abby Flores. Abby has had a crush on fellow high schooler Max Warren (Matt Cornett) for years, and after learning about his love for a certain... physical act (the title of the movie should give you a clue), she hires Santa Monica to help her embrace her sexuality and seduce Max.

As you might expect based on that synopsis, there's plenty of raunch to go around in "Summer of 69," but like all the best comedies, there's also plenty of heart. All of which has added up to streaming success and a stellar critical appraisal.

