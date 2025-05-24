Sarah Paulson's Pulse-Pounding Horror Thriller Is Making Waves On Hulu's Top Charts

As of late, Hulu has been leaning towards grittier stories, with the streaming service consistently spotlighting titles from the sci-fi and horror genres on its top charts. These algorithm-driven rankings have, as usual, been hit or miss: Last month, the trope-heavy yet enjoyable "The Pope's Exorcist" got a lot of love on Hulu, while the third week of May saw the sudden resurgence of an objectively terrible sci-fi flop.

Thankfully, the streaming service's latest Top 10 movies list (in the U.S.) features an intriguing, competently made horror thriller that is currently sitting at #5 (via FlixPatrol). Aneesh Chaganty's "Run," which features Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen in complex, challenging roles, sets itself apart from comparable genre fare with its frenetic approach to creating terror. Considering how well this 2020 film is doing on Hulu this week, it is safe to say that "Run" will keep you on your toes.

Chaganty's debut film, "Searching," is a smart, seamless thriller that tackles a missing person's case from a deeply personal angle, wherein a distressed father (John Cho) scours every corner of cyberspace to find his daughter. Although "Run" doesn't possess the taut innovation that "Searching" embraces from the get-go, the 2020 film paints an uncomfortable picture of motherhood that will stay with you after the credits roll. If you happen to watch both films back to back, chances are that you'll appreciate Chaganty's ability to create tense intrigue in any narrative setting, especially when every visual clue indicates that something is amiss.

Let's take a deeper dive into this claustrophobia-inducing horror thriller, which underlines how frightening parental abuse can get (and how trauma finds a way to stick around).