Chloë Grace Moretz's Forgotten Sci-Fi Flop Becomes A Hulu Hit 9 Years Later

Spoilers for "The 5th Wave" to follow.

The aliens in the film (called "The Others") carry out their invasion strategies in waves, having already carried out 4 devastating waves that almost wipe out more than half of the human populace. These repeated acts of genocide have left a tangible mark on the handful of survivors, who are in no shape to band together and retaliate, as they have lost too much and endured too many horrors. These themes are complex enough in Yancey's novel series, as they highlight the systemic ruthlessness of a colonial regime, where the oppressor ends up indoctrinating helpless survivors to further their hold on an Earth that will soon cease to exist. The aliens also trigger natural disasters to further destabilize humans, while also manipulating viral epidemics to weaken anyone an enemy that is very close to giving up.

The problem with Blakeson's adaptation is that the film glosses over this crucial context and chooses to focus on the mundane, frankly boring interpersonal relationship between Cassie (Moretz) and Evan (Alex Roe). While these events unfold just like in the book, there's little depth in the way the repercussions are depicted, leading to listless sequences that should've induced pity and terror. Moretz's Cassie is also robbed of her passionate drive for justice, as this rendition of the character is far more muted than the book counterpart. Moretz isn't at fault here, as she does her utmost with what she is given, leading to a strong performance that is overshadowed by poor writing.

What Blakeson does excel in is crafting what an apocalyptic wasteland looks like visually, brought to life by production designer Jon Billington's efforts to make desolate highways and alleys appear grim and devoid of hope. This sentiment, however, does not translate to the inhabitants of the wasteland, who appear untouched by the traumatic devastation of a planet that is barely livable. This also applies to Cassie, who, in the book, is perpetually haunted by her past and looks like she is always on edge. Here, not so much, as the story is handled in a way that doesn't allow her to be the scared teenager she is supposed to be.

"The 5th Wave" doesn't come close to capturing the essence of standard YA sci-fi stories about human grit and perseverance. But if you're in the mood for a one-time watch to pass some time, then this uneven adaptation makes for a serviceable pick.