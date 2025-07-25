Happy Gilmore 2 Review: The Comedy Sequel Takes A Big Swing But Completely Whiffs It

"Happy Gilmore" is one of those enduring comedies that has stood the test of time. While it may not have been a massive blockbuster hit at the box office, it found quite an audience on home video, especially as Adam Sandler's star continued to rise with the likes of his best comedies like "The Wedding Singer" and "Big Daddy." It's a simple, grounded sports comedy that was the perfect outlet for Sandler's unique comedic sensibilities, letting him be both charming and hilariously angry while shaking up the classic institution of golf. Following in the footsteps of movies like "Caddyshack" and "National Lampoon's Animal House," it was the perfect successor in the slobs vs snobs comedic formula that frequently worked so well.

When it comes to "Happy Gilmore 2," Netflix's latest comedic collaboration with "SNL" sensation Adam Sandler, you'd be better off taking a cue from Happy's golf rival Shooter McGavin (Christopher MacDonald) and simply eating a piece of s**t for breakfast.

Directed by "Workaholics" executive producer and co-creator Kyle Newacheck, who previously directed Sandler in Netflix's decent "Murder Mystery," "Happy Gilmore 2" is an absolute slog of a comedy that takes everything that made the original movie great and regurgitates it all into something resembling a "Dodgeball" sequel crashed into professional golf outing. Gone is the quaint, grounded feel of the original "Happy Gilmore," and instead, we get a technicolored parade of shoehorned callbacks sprinkled throughout an asinine story that is so far removed from Dennis Dugan's original comedy, you'll wonder if it takes place in one of the parallel worlds of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What's particularly frustrating is that it all starts with one major misstep that will make your jaw drop, and the movie never recovers from it. But beware, because we're about to dig into a major spoiler that's the inciting incident for the entire movie.