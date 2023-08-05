Oppenheimer's Science Jargon Was A Cinch For Almost-Physicist Benny Safdie

"Oppenheimer" might just be the most Christopher Nolan movie ever made, combining as it does so much of the director's previous trademarks and go-to plot devices. Nolan is often criticized for relying too much on exposition — an unfortunate by-product of his aforementioned approach to layered narratives in filmmaking. But he could hardly avoid it with "Oppenheimer," which tells the story of a man basically trying to elucidate the fundamental building blocks of existence and the strange quantum world that lurks just beyond our perception. In a way, that's sort of the most foundational form of exposition imaginable — expositing the very world we live in.

Constructing this layered narrative with such a complex subject at its heart was no doubt helped by the fact that Nolan has maintained an interest in physics throughout his career, continuing a working partnership with theoretical physicist Kip Thorne since 2014's "Interstellar." Thorne also lent his expertise to "Oppenheimer," but he and Nolan weren't the only ones with a genuine love for physics.

Benny Safdie has quietly been building an impressive acting career in recent years, playing closeted councilman Joel Wachs in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2001 effort "Licorice Pizza" alongside roles in "Stars at Noon," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." Having previously directed some of the most intensely memorable indie films of recent years alongside his brother Josh — the tense saga that was "Uncut Gems" being the most recent — Safdie can now add a role in a Nolan blockbuster to his résumé. As Edward Teller, the 37-year-old not only enjoyed some significant screen time opposite Cillian Murphy, he also got to indulge his love for physics, which it turns out almost dictated Safdie's career as a younger man.