Oppenheimer Spoiler Review: A Brilliant, Horrifying, Paradoxical Biopic

For any criticisms levied against Christopher Nolan in his career about being too cold or calculated as a filmmaker, there's a strong and intense undercurrent of emotion bubbling under the surface throughout every scene. The sequences featuring Downey, Jr. (those filmed from his perspective, both during the Cabinet hearing and in any flashbacks emanating from his remarks, are in black-and-white, a first for IMAX photography) are rife with jealousy, as Strauss desperately tries to be accepted by a scientific community that instantly understands his mental limitations and treats him as second-rate. Of the many recurrent images in the film, one that stands out and serves as the kicker for the story is that of Strauss watching from afar as Oppenheimer speaks with the legendary Albert Einstein (Tom Conti) on the Princeton campus, before Strauss tries and fails to make polite conversation with Einstein, leading the politician to assume the two scientists were speaking derisively about him. And Oppenheimer himself is both charismatic and tightly wound; from the start, when we see him as a young man, it seems clear that for all his remarkable intelligence, this is a man barely holding himself together and frequently coming apart at the seams.

When we think of films shot in IMAX — not just the ones presented on the towering screens — we think of action spectacles, such as Nolan's "The Dark Knight" or Tom Cruise scaling the Burj Khalifa in "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol." But "Oppenheimer," though it does feature some jaw-dropping imagery meant to depict the visions of quantum mechanics and physics rattling around Oppenheimer's psyche (he dubs it being plagued by visions) before leading up to the Trinity Test, is largely focused on the man himself, both emotionally and literally. Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema shot this in a mix of IMAX and 65mm film (and if you are lucky enough to live near one of the 30-plus theaters in the United States presenting the film in IMAX and 70mm, you must run to get tickets if you haven't already procured them), and so much of what's presented are close-ups of actors' faces.

As much as Christopher Nolan is known for his ability to conjure up spectacle (like one of the magicians from his adaptation of "The Prestige"), he's an excellent director of actors, and the proof is in the six-story images littered throughout "Oppenheimer." Murphy, whose collaborations with Nolan extend to "Batman Begins" when he played the Scarecrow, is the obvious standout, doing so much with a man who managed to be both charming enough to win over the might of the American military and government as well as scientists across the world, while also repressing the very real guilt and trauma he felt at inflicting death and destruction upon society. The use of close-ups on Nolan's part, and the tautly expressive emotions running rampant on Murphy's face recall the silent-film masterpiece "The Passion of Joan of Arc" in which Renee Jeanne Falconetti delivered a masterful performance for the ages through her pained visage. "Oppenheimer" is not a silent film, and Nolan gives his leading man plenty of dialogue to work through, but it's in Murphy's cutting blue eyes and his tightly wound face that so much emotion bleeds through.

With a cast also including (deep breath) Emily Blunt, Downey, Jr., Matt Damon, Malek, Matthew Modine, Benny Safdie, David Krumholtz, Ehrenreich, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh, and Casey Affleck (and many, many more), "Oppenheimer" is as impressively acted beyond the title role, with all actors making such powerful impacts that it's almost unfortunate how so many of them only make brief appearances. But that's the nature of the time-jumping, globe-trotting story.