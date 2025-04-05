Why Adam Sandler Was Fired From SNL

Throughout its 50-year run, "Saturday Night Live" has been the launching pad for some of history's most beloved comedic actors and actresses. Fans often debate which decade of "SNL" was the best, but an argument can be made that the 1990s featured some of the funniest sketches in the show's history, introducing audiences to up-and-comers who would go on to become some of the biggest names in comedy to this day. One of those young stars was none other than Adam Sandler.

After making his film debut in 1989, Adam Sandler performed stand-up comedy in clubs. At one of his performances in Los Angeles, "SNL" cast member Dennis Miller was in attendance. Impressed by Sandler's material, Miller recommended him to Lorne Michaels, which led to Sandler landing a job in the "SNL" writers' room in 1990 and eventually being promoted to featured player in the cast. Alongside his co-stars Chris Farley, Tim Meadows, Rob Schneider, David Spade, and Chris Rock, Sandler was considered one of "The Bad Boys of SNL," all of whom have frequently collaborated following their "SNL" tenure.

Adam Sandler had a particular kinship with the late Chris Farley, whom he paid heartfelt tribute to in his 2018 Netflix comedy special "100% Fresh." The two joined the "SNL" cast in 1990, both being comedic forces to be reckoned with throughout the first half of that decade. However, despite their popularity among fans, NBC fired Sandler and Farley in 1995.

