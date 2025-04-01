15 Best Adam Sandler Movies Ranked

In case you've been living under a rock, Adam Sandler has been on quite a streak. From delivering an award worthy performance (that was sadly snubbed at the Oscars), to going back to his roots with great comedy specials and completely stealing the show in one of the best moments from the "SNL 50" anniversary special, it's a damn good time to be the Sandman. Well over 30 years into his career in entertainment, Sandler shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, and this year won't be the exception.

On the horizon, Sandler's got two big movies hitting Netflix in 2025: "Jay Kelly," a dramedy written and directed by Noah Baumbach, will see Sandler team up on screen with George Clooney and Laura Dern, while fans of "Happy Gilmore" will finally get the long-awaited sequel, "Happy Gilmore 2," this summer. In case you've been debating doing a full marathon of Adam Sandler's best roles, these are the best films of his career that absolutely must make the watchlist... but maybe not in this exact order. You're gonna want a palate cleanser after "Uncut Gems."