Leo Review: Adam Sandler Heads Up A Winning New Animated Film

It's a little humbling to realize that Adam Sandler is in his mid-fifties, just a few years away from the milestone birthday of 60 years old. Sandler is all but enshrined as a comedy icon, having recently received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and being known to one generation as a mischievous part of "Saturday Night Live" and to another for his roles in animated films like "Hotel Transylvania." Mortality and legacy are — at least somewhat — a part of Sandler's latest project, an animated film from Netflix (where he's primarily worked for the last few years). The film is "Leo," which coasts on irresistible charm even when the plot is a bit light. Though "Leo" is perhaps not the most groundbreaking animated film of the year, its gentle tone and emotion mixed with some standard anarchic gags from the Happy Madison school of comedy work in its favor.

Sandler provides the voice of the title character, a 74-year-old lizard who's always made his home in a fifth-grade classroom in Central Florida and has become accustomed to not having to fend for himself. He and his best friend, Squirtle the Turtle (Bill Burr), are used to business as usual with the fifth-graders who enter and leave their room each year. The story kicks in when two things happen: first, the current teacher takes her maternity leave and is replaced by a fierce substitute (Cecily Strong); and second, Leo learns that lizards like him only live to 75, meaning he's staring death in the face. Though Leo wants to travel to the Everglades to live out his retirement, the substitute's new rule of making a student take him home once a week leads to him unexpectedly connecting with the students by revealing he can talk to them and help them grow and mature.

"Leo" sounds a bit more saccharine than it winds up being, in large part because while this is very much a family film, it is also still a film from Happy Madison Productions. Sandler's longtime collaborator Robert Smigel co-directed and co-wrote "Leo," as well as writing all of the film's original songs. Yes, though we hear the voices of Burr and Sandler before we see their characters, it becomes immediately clear that "Leo" is an animated musical (and Sandler, even while doing a requisite goofy voice as Leo, does sing a couple of numbers too). While none of the songs in "Leo" are as memorable as those from other recent animated films, or even a classic "SNL" song of Sandler's about school, "Lunchlady Land," they contribute to the charm offensive within the story.