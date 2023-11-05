Is The Wedding Singer 2 Happening? Drew Barrymore And Adam Sandler Are Talking
Back in 1998, Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler charmed the world with their film "The Wedding Singer." Set back in 1985, Barrymore played Julia, a catering waitress who is engaged to a complete jerk named Glenn (Matthew Glave). She meets wedding singer Robbie (Sandler) at the reception hall where they both work, and it's the very definition of a meet-cute. However, Robbie is also engaged to a jerk named Linda (Angela Featherstone), who doesn't appreciate his low-paying job. Of course, Julia and Robbie end up together after he serenades her (with rock star Billy Idol's help) on the flight to her wedding in Las Vegas. Look, this would be a pretty awful situation in the real world, but in a film, it's adorable.
Since then, Barrymore and Sandler have re-teamed for two other romantic comedies: "50 First Dates" in 2004 and "Blended" in 2014. The two actors have been friends for years, as well as co-stars, making fans wonder if we'd ever see a sequel to "The Wedding Singer." Even as a person who isn't always a rom-com fan, I've certainly wondered about it as well. It was just so stinking cute. As it turns out, Sandler and Barrymore have been talking about the possibility of "The Wedding Singer 2," according to a February 2023 People article. Will we actually see Adam grow old with Drew? Let's look at how likely this is to happen.
Why hasn't The Wedding Singer 2 happened yet?
"The Wedding Singer" was a simple story at heart, and it had a pretty much perfect ending. Robbie and Julia both drop their terrible partners and marry each other. They're happy, and it could have ended there, after Billy Idol offers to call his record label for Robbie. While that leaves things open for the future, the love story we were following finished where it was supposed to. It didn't exactly end on a cliffhanger.
Obviously, Sandler and Barrymore enjoy working together as they've done two more romantic comedies since, though they clearly wanted to do something different. In fact, in a 2021 ET video to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "The Wedding Singer," a clip from the 2004 press day for "50 First Dates" is played where they talk about trying to find a new project. Barrymore said at the time, "We were looking for something to do [together] for a while but we wanted to find the right thing with a story that we love. Otherwise we could have done 'The Wedding Singer 2.' We never even talked about that." Sandler added, "Let's do it." The last line from Sandler didn't feel like he was making a commitment, though, and at the time, Barrymore sounded like that would have been a rehash for them.
Everything the cast has said about The Wedding Singer 2
In the previously mentioned People article, Sandler's appearance on a 2023 episode of Barrymore's talk show "Drew" was brought up. In the episode, she asked him which of his movies he'd put in a time capsule, and he chose "The Wedding Singer." Also in 2023, Entertainment Tonight asked Barrymore about a possible return to the roles of Robbie and Julia, and she mentioned how it's been ten years since they worked together. "You know what, I know. I feel it too. We're talking about it. I think it's time too. We're looking. We're definitely actively looking ... we talked about some ideas and we're definitely in. It's percolating." Now, the site mentions a "reunion," which doesn't absolutely mean a sequel, but it could.
It's been mentioned before this year as well. In that 2021 ET video we spoke about above, Barrymore said, "I feel like Adam and I are sort of sure for maybe another movie, so if we did a 'Wedding Singer 2,' we better bring it, because I think you can't let that down." While none of this sounds definite, this (at least to me) certainly feels promising. "The Wedding Singer" is one of those movies that oozes charm. (My very unscientific study of my friends showed a tendency to go, "Aw, I love that movie!") Is it deep? No. Is it perfection? Not at all. It's just ... sweet. That said, it ended happily with Robbie and Julia getting married and the possibility of Robbie getting a call from a record company via Billy Idol. That's just about the prettiest bow you could wrap this all up in.
What could happen in The Wedding Singer 2?
What could the plot of "The Wedding Singer 2" be, then? Obviously, we'd get an update on what's happened for Robbie and Julia. Since the first film was the story of how they met each other and got together in the first place, and there has to be some reason we're seeing their further adventures. Perhaps this would be a story about how they divorced, then found each other again after, say, Julia's career took off and they grew apart. Maybe Robbie did get a record contract, and it turned him into a different person.
Of course, no one wants to see these two apart, so it could also be that Robbie did do well with a record contract, and is singing at the wedding of a celebrity friend, causing shenanigans. Maybe he failed to be relevant as the music industry changed or he's aged out of it and now he's back playing weddings for money again. That alone is enough to mine for developments in Robbie's relationship with Julia. Heck, Julia could be running a reception hall by now, and maybe she needs Robbie to fill in for a wedding singer who got sick or canceled.
A sequel could also be about their kids. Maybe one gets into the music business and Robbie and Julia want them to do something else. This is all speculation, but "The Wedding Singer" isn't really a complex story, making it hard to continue. Honestly, its strength came from its charm and the charm of the two leads, so whatever they do, my butt will be in a theater seat to see it.
Who will the stars of The Wedding Singer 2 be?
If "The Wedding Singer 2" happens, it's obviously going to star Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. They're the very essence of the film. Aside from the fact that the two of them are talking about doing it again, there is no reason to do a sequel if it's not the story of Robbie and Julia and how their relationship has changed over the years.
As far as the other cast members, we'd likely catch up with Julia's cousin Holly (Christine Taylor), who helped Robbie realize what was going on between he and Julia. The same goes for Robbie's bestie Sammy (Allen Covert). While Glenn Guglia is a total sleezebag, of course we want to catch up with him as well. I, for one, would like to know how he weathered the #MeToo era. I imagine it didn't go well for him. It's also likely that we'd see what happened to Linda, Robbie's former fiancée, who was a complete jerk to him. Some of Robbie's bandmates could play a role as well, though sadly Alexis Arquette passed away in 2016.
The big one that I'd like to see is Billy Idol returning as himself. Again, perhaps he never made the phone call to his record company for Robbie, but if he did, that might be a storyline of its own.