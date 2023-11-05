Is The Wedding Singer 2 Happening? Drew Barrymore And Adam Sandler Are Talking

What could the plot of "The Wedding Singer 2" be, then? Obviously, we'd get an update on what's happened for Robbie and Julia. Since the first film was the story of how they met each other and got together in the first place, and there has to be some reason we're seeing their further adventures. Perhaps this would be a story about how they divorced, then found each other again after, say, Julia's career took off and they grew apart. Maybe Robbie did get a record contract, and it turned him into a different person.

Of course, no one wants to see these two apart, so it could also be that Robbie did do well with a record contract, and is singing at the wedding of a celebrity friend, causing shenanigans. Maybe he failed to be relevant as the music industry changed or he's aged out of it and now he's back playing weddings for money again. That alone is enough to mine for developments in Robbie's relationship with Julia. Heck, Julia could be running a reception hall by now, and maybe she needs Robbie to fill in for a wedding singer who got sick or canceled.

A sequel could also be about their kids. Maybe one gets into the music business and Robbie and Julia want them to do something else. This is all speculation, but "The Wedding Singer" isn't really a complex story, making it hard to continue. Honestly, its strength came from its charm and the charm of the two leads, so whatever they do, my butt will be in a theater seat to see it.