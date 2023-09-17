Drew Barrymore Cancels Controversial Plan To Bring Talk Show Back Amid Hollywood Strikes

Drew Barrymore has not had a great week — and for good reason. When she announced that her daytime talk show "The Drew Barrymore Show" would be returning amidst the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike, people were understandably very upset about this. If you were going to stand in solidarity with your writers, then the notion of bringing back the show should be an immediate non-starter. Even the show's co-head writer, Cristina Kinon, publicly spoke out about the terrible decision. The return stood in stark contrast to her decision to drop out of hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards due to strike solidarity.

Well, after a week of doubling down and tearful apologies, it turns out "The Drew Barrymore Show" will not be returning on September 18, 2023 after all. They did film episodes of the show — which infamously included kicking strike supporters out of the audience — but they will not air until a later date. The host took to Instagram to announce that the show is being put on an indefinite "pause," and once the strike has been settled, then the show will air.

"The Talk," another CBS daytime talk show, was also set to have its premiere the same day, but following in Barrymore's footsteps the decision has been made to delay the new season. However, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" has yet to announce if it too will halt the season's premiere.