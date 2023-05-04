Drew Barrymore Drops Out Of Hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards To Support Writers' Strike

The ongoing writer's strike in Hollywood has officially impacted "The MTV Movie & TV Awards." The awards show is set to take place this weekend and was set to be hosted by Drew Barrymore. However, the "Charlie's Angels" and "Scream" star has opted to drop out of the hosting gig as a show of solidarity with the Writers Guild of America.

According to Variety, the awards ceremony is still going to take place Sunday night. Rather than attempt to replace "The Drew Barrymore Show" host at the 11th hour, MTV intends to proceed without a host at all, although Barrymore has agreed to host next year's event as a show of good faith. Barrymore had this to say about it in a statement:

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the 'MTV Movie & TV Awards' live in solidarity with the strike. Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I'll be watching from home and hope you will join me. I thank MTV, who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can't wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive.​"

The WGA officially went on strike as of May 2, 2023 after contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) broke down. Neither side is showing signs of wavering several days in, suggesting this could drag out for a while.