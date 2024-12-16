Tom Cruise Helped Adam Sandler Get One Of His Best Roles

This probably sounds unthinkable in 2024, but 25 years ago, the notion of Adam Sandler appearing in a film with even the slightest of awards hopes was considered deranged. The "Saturday Night Live" veteran was one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, but the movies that brought him to the mountaintop were almost all critically maligned goofs. Aside from the sweet-natured rom-com "The Wedding Singer," Sandler was viewed as a juvenile vulgarian who unrepentantly aimed low. Even though he could procure the services of respected actors like Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, and John Turturro, Sandler's brand of inspired stupidity could not be accepted as worthy of their generation's comedy imbecile Jerry Lewis.

So when word got out in 2001 that Paul Thomas Anderson, one of the most exciting young auteurs working at the turn of the millennium based on the strength of "Boogie Nights" and "Magnolia," announced that he'd cast Adam Sandler as the star of his fourth feature which he'd written for the blockbuster goon, cinephiles of a certain age were aghast. Anderson had not only assembled a wildly prestigious cast for "Magnolia," he'd landed arguably the biggest star in the world in Tom Cruise — who'd just worked with Stanley Kubrick. Now Anderson was going to work with Sandler? After he'd bombed out with "Little Nicky?"

Ironically, what felt like an affront to many film snobs was set in motion by the man who'd made his third movie a cinematic event.