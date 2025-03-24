Why Do So Many Modern Film Scores Sound Like '80s Music? The Movie Music Investigation You Need

Like any good composers, Dixon and Stein, Robinson, and Sunglasses Kid are ultimately all after the same thing, which is to best evoke the emotion of the story the film or series is trying to tell. For his part, Robinson talked about how the retro synth sounds can further help in this regard. "That's why I like doing film music," he said. "It's all emotion, it's all tone. Every time I listen to a piece of music, whether it's film music or not, I'm thinking of something in my head that the music is evoking, imagery. And I think that's why this type of music is actually so effective. There's a palpable sense of nostalgia that one gets, and it's made-up nostalgia. It's not like the '80s were a great time, necessarily. There was a lot of social upheaval in the world happening. But the people who [are] making this music, it's like they were kids or whatever, and I think there's a nostalgia for that. And there's so much imagery that comes to mind that's evocative from synthwave and from just '80s revival music. It's got such a specific sound and it's got — I mean, the rise of synthesizers, and the rise of just no-holds-barred, unabashed, gigantic production that doesn't exist in other decades. It's really such a unique sound."

On "Stranger Things," Dixon and Stein underlined how the Duffer Brothers and the other filmmakers involved give them room to find the proper emotions. "They've definitely given us a lot of freedom to try and do what we want," as Dixon said. As a result, the duo essentially have license to experiment with their music in order to try and obtain the right sound for the right moment. "We like to use a lot of hardware and synthesizers, which is no secret, but we try to do as much stuff on real things as we can, less in the computer ... We do try to do everything as much in the real domain as possible, which is not how most people make music now [...] You can easily make something that sounds like synthwave with just your laptop, but it's not going to sound the same. I really don't care what you use as long as it's interesting music. I'm not trying to be a snob about it, but I think just because we are doing things with some of the older [equipment], there's a lot more newer stuff, so there are less limitations now because everything is functioning together a lot better than when we started. When we started doing this, you had to go through a lot to just get modern functions out of some of this old stuff."

Stein added to Dixon's thoughts, underlining how their music is more about the work itself than trying to evoke anything in addition to it: "I think when we approach music with electronics, we tend to focus on the mood and the emotion and the sound design just as much [...] So we try to inject a lot of emotion rather than the nostalgic sound characteristic, if that makes sense. It's hard not to sound like you're using synthesizers when you're using all synthesizers."