Every Season Of Cobra Kai Ranked

"Cobra Kai" is a miracle of a TV show. It's a legacy sequel based on an '80s franchise that started off strong with one of the best family movies of all time before quickly going the way of many other properties of the time, resulting in increasingly diminishing returns. "Cobra Kai" not only makes for a thrilling reboot by focusing on a new generation of kids learning karate, but it's also an effective remake of the tropes and formula of the original "Karate Kid" — this time with the twist of Cobra Kai being the good guys (at least at first).

Picking up with Johnny Lawrence over 30 years after the events of the original "Karate Kid" movie, "Cobra Kai" follows the character as he seeks redemption for a lifetime of bad luck and resentment by reopening the Cobra Kai dojo and accepting a scrawny new kid on the block as his pupil, reigniting his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso in the process. From there, the show becomes the best live-action sports anime we could have asked for, with karate gangs, old villains returning meaner than ever, rivalries turning into friendships, enough teenage drama to please soap opera fans, and, of course, plenty of great karate fights.

Indeed, it's rather astounding to think that a little show that premiered on a now-defunct streaming service would go on to not only become a beloved series, but also one that could redeem even the most maligned of the original "Karate Kid" movies, all while getting over 60 episodes of TV. Not every installment can be a winner, though, so with that in mind, here is every season of "Cobra Kai" (including all three parts of Season 6) ranked.