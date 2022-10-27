Ralph Macchio Thinks Karate Kid III Is Bad, But Cobra Kai Has Helped Redeem It

There's something truly heartwarming about the way Ralph Macchio has embraced his most memorable role as Daniel LaRusso in "Karate Kid." Macchio has had quite a journey from his humble beginnings in New Jersey to becoming one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the '80s. Daniel's transition from the bullied new kid living in Reseda to the undisputed All-Valley State Champion isn't all that dissimilar. Macchio is forever linked to the character and seems really at peace with that fact. But even he would never have guessed that the first film would go on to generate three sequels (remember "The Next Karate Kid"?) and the successful series "Cobra Kai" that began on YouTube before moving over to Netflix.

It's one thing to play the same character over multiple decades, but sitting down to write a memoir about living with the "Karate Kid" legacy is something entirely different. In his new book "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," Macchio goes into detail about the sense of ownership he has over the character that made him famous. On the press tour for the book, he's also talked in length about how he still doesn't think "Karate Kid Part III" is a very good movie. That's the beauty of having a series like "Cobra Kai" and writers like Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg who embrace the cheesiness of "Part III," unabashedly.