Ralph Macchio Has A 'High Confidence' For Cobra Kai Season 6

As someone who only saw "The Karate Kid" only a couple of years ago, it's been fascinating to see this franchise blossom into five seasons of must-see television with its sequel series, "Cobra Kai." There's been select cases where the antagonist of a revered movie finds some semblance of redemption in a follow up, but it isn't often that characters like Willam Zabka's Johnny Lawrence become the lead of a franchise. But despite Zabka's magnetic performance, "Cobra Kai" makes it extremely clear that Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso's journey is still just as important as Lawrence's.

The Netflix series shows all of the ways LaRusso's actions in the first film could be read in a different light through another's perspective. In the span of five incredible seasons, Macchio has become a critical component of this ensemble, as LaRusso stumbles and picks himself back up after the challenges thrown his way. Even with all the insanity that transpired in season 5 of "Cobra Kai," which /Film's Rafael Motamayor calls "utterly delightful," it still feels like there's more story to tell.

While promoting his new book "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," during an interview with Collider, Macchio talks about how while there hasn't been an official announcement, there's a very likely chance that season 6 is just around the corner.