The Kids From Cobra Kai On Water Slide Races, Dojo Hopping, And The OG Cast [Interview]

So much of the storyline for the younger members of the cast involves bullying, as it did in the movie franchise. It's a concern a lot of kids have in real life, and adding in the karate element makes it even more dangerous. In season 4, Anthony went after Kenny for playing video games in one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the entire series. Once Kenny joined Cobra Kai, though, the balance of power started to shift. Santopietro, who plays Anthony, spoke about the switch:

"I think kind of the biggest change with Dallas and I is that we completely switch when I go from the bully to the victim, and Dallas beats me up all the time now. So I think we have had a lot of fun getting to switch."

While this is true, Young, who plays Kenny, did say that he feels Kenny is misunderstood now. He's also heard from young fans about his storyline:

"The good thing about my character is that a lot of people relate to this, and it is such a difficult topic. A lot of people have come to me, and they've talked about the fact that I have inspired them to stand up to bullying, and not in a physical way, but to go to ... a trusted adult, especially that. And they've said I was able to stop my bully. Honestly, that's so special to me, and it means a lot to me, but that's the message that I'm trying to give off with Kenny, is that you can't allow your bully to affect your life. And I do not promote violence, but just tell a trusted adult."

One character that never bullies anyone is Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), who joked that, "It's very relieving to always be in the right. I enjoy it quite a bit." DeCenzo acknowledged that Demetri has always been the target, but he does have a big moment this season, landing a hit on Kyler (Joe Seo), who has been a jerk to him.