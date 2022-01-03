Cobra Kai Season 4: Why That Big Fight Ended That Way

Be warned that there are SPOILERS ahead for the fourth season of "Cobra Kai," so proceed with caution.

"The Karate Kid" sequel series "Cobra Kai" revisits the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso throughout its four seasons. Though these two men are trying to do the same thing – teach kids karate in a way that will help them in their lives – their past fights have left them unable to see beyond their dislike of each other. In the fifth episode of the fourth season, titled "Match Point," things come to a head.

Despite trying to work together, blending the offensive style of Johnny's Eagle Fang (which comes from Kreese and Silver taking over Cobra Kai) and the defensive style of Daniel's Miyagi-Do, these two rivals can't put the past behind them or be clear-headed at the same time. They decide to work it all out on the mat to decide whose style will win. Since we know the way "Cobra Kai" works, we have to learn this lesson at the big tournament. Before that, however, we get a rematch for our heroes in front of their students. Not the best way to teach the fundamentals of karate, maybe, but it was so much fun to watch!