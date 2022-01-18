Cobra Kai's Dallas Dupree Young On Kenny's Arc In Season 4 [Interview]

Let's talk about the bullying, because that broke my heart. And watching Kenny's arc with the bullying is really intense. What do you think that's going to mean to a lot of kids watching?

What Kenny's story is going to mean to a lot of kids is that bullying, it won't escape you. Ever. And it's always going to be a tough and difficult conversation with anybody. Now, what Kenny does that I don't want other kids to do is be physical towards the end. But what I want you to do is tell an adult, tell a parent, tell somebody that you trust, so that can be stopped. It's okay to say "No," it's okay to be stopped. You can't allow that to happen to you and affect your life, because it's really damaging to a person. And I experienced that. So that's why Kenny's story really resonated with me from day one.

It was absolutely heartbreaking to see. And you know, something that I really appreciated was the fact that he's a huge video game player. Do you play?

I play video games, yes. I play video games often, too. I've never played "Dungeon Lord," I've never played a game like that, but it was cool to play that game even though it was all green screen. They gave me the idea of where everything would be. And then watching it on camera, I'm like, "Wow. So this is the game that I was playing."

What do you actually play in real life?

So I always play sports games like "Madden," "MLB 2K," and then I also play "Fortnite" every now and again.

"Fortnite"? That's awesome. So you get it. Do any of you and the cast members play on set?

On set? Yes. We always played — so we didn't really play video games on set, but we always played mind games. We played this game called "Ninja" where we all have to stand in the circle and then we try to hit each other's hands while moving away. And then we also had very meaningful conversations with each other, talking about games. And then when we're off set, we play different games like "Mario Kart," whenever they invited us to their house. It's really an incredible environment on set.

Kenny cosplays, which for a lot of fans of this show is a really big deal. Have you ever done that?

I've never cosplayed in my life. I have never done it, but that's something that I have to try. But the other thing was, I was thinking about it. It would be really cool to have a Halloween costume with Dr. Scribblebottoms. And I would get that costume and start cosplaying.

Oh my God. Okay. I feel like this needs to happen.

It has to. It has to happen.

