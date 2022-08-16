Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer: Pain Does Not Exist In This Dojo

Spoilers ahead for "Cobra Kai" through season 4.

No mercy! It's time to grab your gi and your dojo's branded headband because the new "Cobra Kai" season 5 trailer is here!

When we last left our karate heroes, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) of Miyagi Do Karate and his longtime rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), formerly of Cobra Kai, and now sensei of Eagle Fang, teamed up to beat the version of Cobra Kai run by "The Karate Kid Part III" villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (Martin Kove), the original big bad of the films.

In the shocking conclusion of season 4, Cobra Kai won the All-Valley Tournament. According to an agreement between the senseis, this means that both of the other dojos have to close. Is that the end? Oh no, karate friends! A face from Daniel's past (and "The Karate Kid Part II") returns to help him take down Terry Silver and Cobra Kai. That person is Daniel's former rival Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto). So many stars from the first films have shown up, from Terry and Kreese to Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue) and Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita). Now it appears that we're getting a visit from Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), the professional karate ringer from "The Karate Kid Part III," hired by Terry Silver to take down Daniel.

Let's take a look at the drama that is about to go down in and out of the ring.