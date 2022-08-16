Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer: Pain Does Not Exist In This Dojo
Spoilers ahead for "Cobra Kai" through season 4.
No mercy! It's time to grab your gi and your dojo's branded headband because the new "Cobra Kai" season 5 trailer is here!
When we last left our karate heroes, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) of Miyagi Do Karate and his longtime rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), formerly of Cobra Kai, and now sensei of Eagle Fang, teamed up to beat the version of Cobra Kai run by "The Karate Kid Part III" villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (Martin Kove), the original big bad of the films.
In the shocking conclusion of season 4, Cobra Kai won the All-Valley Tournament. According to an agreement between the senseis, this means that both of the other dojos have to close. Is that the end? Oh no, karate friends! A face from Daniel's past (and "The Karate Kid Part II") returns to help him take down Terry Silver and Cobra Kai. That person is Daniel's former rival Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto). So many stars from the first films have shown up, from Terry and Kreese to Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue) and Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita). Now it appears that we're getting a visit from Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), the professional karate ringer from "The Karate Kid Part III," hired by Terry Silver to take down Daniel.
Let's take a look at the drama that is about to go down in and out of the ring.
Watch the Cobra Kai season 5 trailer
Daniel is now working with Chozen to take Terry Silver and Cobra Kai out of commission. Johnny is trying to repair his relationship with his son Robby (Tanner Buchanan), taking him on a trip to find his student Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), potentially setting up a worse rivalry than there already is. No one really seems to think of the kids involved in this decades-long feud between senseis, do they? Things are about to get very messy in the San Fernando Valley.
Here is the synopsis for season 5 of the series:
Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.
Also starring in "Cobra Kai" season 5 are Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Eli 'Hawk' Moskowitz, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne, and Martin Kove as John Kreese.
The Emmy-nominated series will return to Netflix on September 9, 2022.