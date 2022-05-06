Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer: It's Time To Cut Off The Cobra's Head
The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series "Cobra Kai" ended on a bit of a down note. The big showdown between Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) ended in a draw, the good guys lost, Daniel closed his dojo, and baddy Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) seemed poised to have Cobra Kai-style karate take over Southern California. Thankfully, the folks behind the show wrapped filming on the fifth season before the fourth even debuted, so fans wouldn't have too long of a wait to see if Johnny, Daniel, and the rest of the former karate kids can figure themselves out and take down Terry Silver and the Cobra Kai. In fact, the wait is even shorter than fans presumed.
The first "Cobra Kai" season 5 teaser has been unveiled, along with a release date that's way ahead of schedule.
Teaming up against the ultimate villain
Daniel knows that the "No Mercy" style can get kids hurt, and he will do whatever it takes to stop Terry Silver. With many of his old allies either stepping aside, or in tough situations of their own, he will have to look for help from another one of his former rivals, Chozen Toguchi. Chozen is the nephew of Mr. Miyagi's rival, Sato Toguchi, and there was a nasty rivalry between Daniel and Chozen until they settled their beef in season 4. Daniel needs to figure out how to incorporate offensive moves into his style, and Chozen is the perfect candidate to teach him.
The plans for "Cobra Kai" and the expanded "Karate Kid" universe are still tenuous, though season 5 likely won't be the very end. Creator Jon Hurwitz has tweeted that the "endgame" for the series is somewhere beyond the fifth season, and there are plans to expand into a whole "Cobra Kai" universe. Those could be anything, from a Mr. Miyagi prequel series to a series entirely about the Okinawa dojos. The possibilities are endless, but until Hurwitz and his crew work their magic, we'll have to just be content with these new episodes.
Here's the official synopsis for "Cobra Kai" season 5:
Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.
"Cobra Kai" season 5 hits Netflix on September 9, 2022.