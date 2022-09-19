The New Karate Kid Movie Won't Be Connected To Cobra Kai

So, remember that bit of news about the new "Karate Kid" movie in the works? Weeeeellll, things just got a little more confusing about that whole thing.

The news was that Sony Pictures has dated a brand new "Karate Kid" movie for June 7, 2024 but beyond that the press release was very vague. No attached cast, writer or director and the bizarre phrase "the return of the original 'Karate Kid' franchise."

Why is that bizarre? Because the "Karate Kid" franchise has already returned and returned in a big way with the hugely successful streaming series "Cobra Kai," which sees a grown up Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence coming back together in genuinely unexpected and emotionally complex ways. "Cobra Kai" has wooed fans of the original franchise by playing up the nostalgia while also turning it on its head.

LaRusso isn't the aw shucks innocent angel he was as a kid and Lawrence has a lot to make up for. Add in a whole new young cast of kids who do some karate business and you have an unlikely streaming success story that is apparently doing gangbuster business for Netflix.

So, what the hell is this movie? A continuation of "Cobra Kai?" A reboot? A 2018 "Halloween" type of sequel that ignores everything that came before? We still don't know the answer, but we do know we can cross one of those options off.