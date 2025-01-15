Two '80s Classics Are Seeking Resurrection As Warner Bros. Doubles Down On Franchises

Dust off the doubloons and turn off all the lights because a report from Deadline reveals that not only has "The Goonies" (one of the best kids movies ever made) received treatment for a sequel, but family filmmaking legend Chris Columbus is also working on a third "Gremlins" movie.

Look, we know, okay? We're also scared of turning up our excitement levels a single jot when it comes to these two nostalgic nuggets, given the history of both franchises trying to squeeze out one more story for the past few decades. As it stands, "Gremlins" had advanced a little, at least in animated form, when the prequel series, "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai," aired on Max in 2023. Even the director of the original two films, Joe Dante, deemed that the show might as well have been "Gremlins 3," which made for an enjoyable watch. Nevertheless, in his eyes, it's a franchise that was bound to be revisited.

"I think it's inevitable," Dante told /Film back in 2022. "The title is too well known to not do something with. So eventually somebody's going to do something with it, which is fine as long as there isn't too much CGI." It's a balance that could undoubtedly be struck for a third film if this happens. It's a second chapter to "The Goonies" that might be harder to dig up.