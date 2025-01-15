Two '80s Classics Are Seeking Resurrection As Warner Bros. Doubles Down On Franchises
Dust off the doubloons and turn off all the lights because a report from Deadline reveals that not only has "The Goonies" (one of the best kids movies ever made) received treatment for a sequel, but family filmmaking legend Chris Columbus is also working on a third "Gremlins" movie.
Look, we know, okay? We're also scared of turning up our excitement levels a single jot when it comes to these two nostalgic nuggets, given the history of both franchises trying to squeeze out one more story for the past few decades. As it stands, "Gremlins" had advanced a little, at least in animated form, when the prequel series, "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai," aired on Max in 2023. Even the director of the original two films, Joe Dante, deemed that the show might as well have been "Gremlins 3," which made for an enjoyable watch. Nevertheless, in his eyes, it's a franchise that was bound to be revisited.
"I think it's inevitable," Dante told /Film back in 2022. "The title is too well known to not do something with. So eventually somebody's going to do something with it, which is fine as long as there isn't too much CGI." It's a balance that could undoubtedly be struck for a third film if this happens. It's a second chapter to "The Goonies" that might be harder to dig up.
Could The Goonies really return in a sequel?
There are many reasons why "The Goonies 2" never happened. There are also a bunch of reasons why it could. Until his passing, the film's original director, Richard Donner, fought hard to send us back to the Goon Docks, but it sadly never to come to fruition. There also seemed to be a split perspective with some of the film's original cast about even entertaining the idea. Josh Brolin questioned why it should even happen, while Martha Plimpton, who played Stef in the original movie, killed the last batch of rumors that turned up as recently as last year.
One original member of The Goonies always hoped we'd see the treasure-seeking team back in action in some form or another. Speaking to The Huffington Post in 2017, Sean Astin said,"It's always possible. I will say that it's likely that it will happen. I don't know when, but I have always had confidence that that sequel will happen mostly because [producer] Steven Spielberg, from the time when I was a kid, told me he wanted it to happen and has never changed his opinion." For now, we can only hope that both our dreams finally come true and that, above all, Corey Feldman gets at least one phone call.