Why The Goonies 2 Never Happened

As far as beloved family adventure movies go, "The Goonies" still holds up some 40 years after it arrived on the scene, becoming one of the best kids movies ever made. The classic Richard Donner-directed 1985 film, which follows a group of kids on a treasure hunt to save their neighborhood from being torn down, is as integral to some fans' childhoods as "ET: The Extra Terrestrial" or "The NeverEnding Story" (ie. other films where absolutely nothing emotionally scarring happens). It also helped make stars out of the likes of Corey Feldman, Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, and Ke Huy Quan, and features a killer Cyndi Lauper song to boot.

Like so many other revered '80s hits that audiences keep going back to for a dose of nostalgia, however, "The Goonies" has yet to receive a proper followup. By this point, it's safe to say "The Goonies 2" would likely take the form of a legacy sequel, complete with nods to the original film, the returning cast looking much older, and a new generation of heroes to potentially carry the torch forward. Well, while that might seem like an idea fans could warm up to, they'd be better off tempering those expectations. In truth, "The Goonies 2" has been stuck in the will-they, won't-they phase for decades ... and as far as the stars of Donner's movie are concerned, the Goonies may never say "die," but at this point perhaps it's time that talk of a sequel did.