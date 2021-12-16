Disney+ Snags Rights To New Show About Kids Who Make A Shot-For-Shot Remake Of The Goonies

Goonies never say die! So proclaims Mikey (a teenaged Sean Astin) in "The Goonies." The 1985 comedy-adventure remains a childhood touchstone for so many adults to this day, despite being an otherwise messed-up movie, even by the standards of '80s kids films. It's also been the rallying cry for many of the movie's cast members when it comes to the idea of "The Goonies 2" eventually happening, even more than 35 years later. However, the "Goonies"-related project that actually is moving forward has nothing to do with searching for secret pirate treasure or battling crime families.

According to Variety, Disney+ has picked up "Our Time," a show that gets it title from another one of Mikey's better-known lines. The series' pilot was developed for Fox by "The Bold Type" creator Sarah Watson but changed homes after the network decided it skewed too young for its target demographics. Its official synopsis reads as follows: