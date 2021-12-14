Everything Everywhere All At Once Has The Best Trailer Of 2021

Happy Trailer Tuesday, folks! Not only did we just receive what has been boldly promised to be "The most Nicolas Cage movie ever" with the hilariously meta trailer for "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," but A24 and the quirky filmmaking duo known collectively as "The Daniels" (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) also went ahead and dropped our first extended look at their follow-up to 2016's gloriously weird and incredibly heartfelt "Swiss Army Man," titled "Everything Everywhere All At Once." This trailer truly has to be seen to be believed, putting legendary actor Michelle Yeoh at the center of a multiverse-shattering story and easily coming in at the last possible minute in 2021 to distinguish itself as the trailer of the year.

No, movies obviously don't get any imaginary prizes at the hypothetical Oscars for what essentially amounts to "Best Marketing" and nobody's kidding themselves that an exceptionally exciting, well-edited trailer will either save cinema as we know it or have any real effect on the actual quality of the movie once it releases. That said, it's undeniable that "Everything Everywhere All At Once" instantly struck a visceral chord with film lovers upon its viral-ready arrival on Twitter earlier this morning and, given how eccentric and idiosyncratic these particular filmmakers are, that's something to be earnestly and unironically celebrated.

At a time when trailers — and, by extension, movies and shows themselves — tend to play it safe at all times, relying on tired needle drops to do the heavy-lifting, retreading old ground and presenting it as something "new," and sanding off the rough edges of their subject matter in an effort to appeal to the broadest audience possible, here comes "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to force viewers to engage with it on its own terms for a change and dare us to get on its level ... or get left behind. That's the kind of risk-taking we live for around here!