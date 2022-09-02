Joe Dante Says Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai Might As Well Be Gremlins 3 [Exclusive]

"There was really no reason to do 'Gremlins 2,' except that it was an offer I couldn't refuse, and I got to make it into something that was much more personal to me than the first picture," Dante explained:

"But there is a 'Gremlins 3,' and it's the animated series prequel, 'The Secrets of the Mogwai,' which I'm associated with and is coming to HBO Max this coming year. It was supposed to be this year, but they've had a lot of turmoil over there, and nobody quite knows what's going on. But they've already done one whole season and they've ordered the second season, which they're working on."

Of course, by turmoil, Dante refers to the cancellation of "Batgirl" and "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" as well as the canning of several shows and movies from HBO Max, particularly animated projects. This has cast a shadow of uncertainty over all Warner Bros. Discovery projects, no matter where they are in production.

"I think it's pretty likely that we're going to see it. It's very clever," Dante continued. "It's a really smart way to get into that world by not having to do another version of the same story, but to go back to where it started, first meeting the Mogwai, and I think we've done a remarkable job on it."

He's not wrong to call "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai" the third movie in the "Gremlins" franchise. Not only does the series capture what made the original film so special, at least when it came to the titular Mogwai, but the first episode (which I have seen) also teases a conflict bigger than any we've seen involving Gremlins before.